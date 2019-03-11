Pupils get ‘hedge-ucated’

Ballymena students have been learning about leaves, logs and life-skills in the latest sessions of Forest Schools.

Forest Schools are gaining popularity in Northern Ireland and Mid and East Antrim have been at the forefront of the initiative.

Participating schools all chose their own ‘classroom’. St Colmcille’s Primary chose ECOS Nature Park and Dunclug Primary School chose The People’s Park.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/things-to-do/parks/forest-schools