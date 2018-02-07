Pupils make numbers count

Pupils and teachers alike at Mount St Michael’s Primary School have enjoyed going head to head in fun and engaging Maths activities.

The children from Nursery to Primary Seven took part in a ‘Dress Up For Digits’ event on Friday, February 2, and made a donation to wear a fancy dress costume with a number on it.

Making Numbers Count for the NSPCC at Mount St Michaels Primary School.

The teachers and learning assistants dressed up as 101 Dalmatians while principal, Mrs Carville appeared as Cruella de Vil!

The teachers also planned fun activities for the children related to number. Their aim of the event - to help the NSPCC to raise vital funds to protect children through its projects and services, including Childline – the UK’s free, confidential 24-hour helpline and online service for children and young people.

Martina McConkey, Numeracy Co-ordinator at Mount St. Michael’s, said: “Number day is a brilliant way to raise money for the NSPCC as it allows us to support a worthwhile cause while having fun with Maths to support children’s education.”

Pupils of Mount St. Michaels Primary in Randalstown got into the spirit of their fundraising numeracy event.

Principal Mrs Carville turned up as Cruella de Vil in support of Number Day at Mount st Michael PS.

All staff at Mount St Michael's dressed as 101 Dalmatians for Number Day.

Mount St Michael's PS staff got into the spirit of Number Day.