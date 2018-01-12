Pupils offered rock experience

Pupils from the Ballymena area will have the opportunity to get an insight into life as a rock star when Trinity College London presents its Trinity on Tour Rock & Pop experience at the end of this month.

Over 200 students aged between six and 16 will take part in the initiative, which takes place at Ballymena’s Braid Arts Centre on January 30.

The aim of Trinity on Tour is to introduce children to the rewards of learning a musical instrument.

Through its newly launched Rock & Pop 2018 graded exam syllabus, Trinity College London encourages pupils to experience musical education, learning from new song lists with hundreds of well-known songs by artists ranging from Adele to David Bowie, AC/DC to Taylor Swift, adapted by education experts for grades one to eight.

Children along with their music teachers are invited to attend this free half day event, which offers the opportunity to meet and play alongside real session musicians.

Instruments including keyboard, guitar, bass and drums are provided and the day is split according to age with workshops that cater for those with no experience up to accomplished singers and players.

Toby Davies, who heads Trinity College London’s Rock & Pop division, said: “Musical education has so many benefits for children.

“It enhances aptitude in other areas of development and is linked to concentration, creativity, self-expression, language, cultural awareness, team work and mental health.”

Julia Martin, Trinity’s Head of Arts Product Development commented: “We designed our Rock & Pop exams to reflect the way contemporary musicians learn and develop: through performance.

“Our syllabuses allow students to develop their technique through performance and the session skills part of our exams develop the real skills contemporary musicians need.”

For further information on the forthcoming Trinity on Tour experience visit www.trinityontour.com