Quiz time for Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFC will be hosting a table quiz on Friday, February 23, in Randalstown Rugby Club at 7.45pm.

It is open to teams of five or six where possible and entry is £3 per person.

Contact 0793866138 or see the club Facebook page for more information.

Meanwhile, the Club is celebrating its success in this year’s heats of the Arts Festival Competition in which it gained a place in the Arts Festival Gala in the Millennium Forum after the cast of ‘The School Inspection’ took to the stage of Ballymoney High School entertaining the audiences and judges with their singing dancing and acting.

Congratulations have been extended by the Club to all members who took part, to producers Barkley Thompson, Sarah Thompson, Harry Thompson and Gayle Murphy for all their hard work directing and organising the performance and practices; and to family and friends for their continuous support of the club. Tickets for the Arts Festival Gala are now available to purchase.