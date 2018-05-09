‘Read Yourself Well’ at the library

Antrim Library has hosted the launch of a new self-help reading initiative, ‘Read Yourself Well’.

The launch featured the introduction of an extensive new collection of self-help health and wellness related books recommended by the Reading Agency and written by wellness experts, doctors and best-selling authors.

Read Yourself Well is an initiative being taken forward jointly by Libraries NI, Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) and Public Health Agency (PHA) as a partnership contribution to community planning. The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has funded the purchase of health books with the aim to help people understand and manage their health and well-being using self-help reading.

Titles in the range offer members of the public the opportunity to learn more about a variety of health issues including anxiety, dementia, addiction, women’s health and pain management.

Libraries NI Chief Executive Jim O’Hagan said: “Libraries NI is committed to contributing to local community planning, thanks to the partnership with and support of leading Northern Ireland health agencies, Libraries NI is pleased to offer this informative new collection to all members of the community. Read Yourself Well offers free access to a wide range of health and wellness information for people to read in their own homes at their convenience.”

Dr Tony Stevens, NHSCT Chief Executive, said: “This initiative aims to improve health and wellbeing by increasing knowledge and understanding through better access for the public to helpful, trustworthy and supportive books on a wide range of conditions. This should be of great help to many people and I would encourage everyone to use these free resources.”

The full collection is available for loan now at Antrim, Carrickfergus, Ballycastle, and Maghera libraries while other health titles are available in all libraries.