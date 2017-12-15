Ready to go blooming wild?

Community groups in the Ballymena area are being asked to come up with amazing ideas that celebrate local wildlife and bring people together.

Projects that get local people involved and highlights the importance of UK native wild flowers, plants or fungi are eligible for £2,000 to £4,000 of funding from Grow Wild, the UK-wide native plants and fungi programme. Funding applications for the 2018 community projects are now open - all local people and organisations have to do to get started is visit the Grow Wild website.

Since 2014, Grow Wild has funded hundreds of projects throughout the UK - including dozens across Northern Ireland, such as the Wild Side at the Mill, a 2016 project from the Cloughmills Community Action Team which enhanced the appearance and biodiversity of meadowland behind the old corn and flax mill in Cloughmills, creating a woodland glade and wildflower meadow near a recently opened riverside waterway.

To be in the running for funding in 2018, organisations should have a new or creative idea that could transform a space in their local community or help people’s quality of life using wild flowers, plants or fungi, and also highlights nature’s importance for the environment and people.

Stéphanie Baine, NI Engagement Manager for Grow Wild, said: “We have supported amazing community projects all over Northern Ireland in the past few years. If anyone thinks they have a good idea they should let us know and we will help to try and make it happen. These projects are a fantastic way to bring the local community together and reconnect people to their natural environment – so please just get in touch.”

Local people with a great idea for a community project should visit www.growwilduk.com and download the guidance document for terms and conditions and a simple guide to applying for Grow Wild community project funding.

Would-be applicants should contact Stéphanie to discuss their proposal and request the online application form which must be submitted by midday on January 15.