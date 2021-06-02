Retailer celebrates Sports Day initiative with local Primary

During the height of the lockdown in 2020, the Henderson Group which supplies to almost 500 SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores have been supporting school sports days since 2010, partnered with the team at Healthy Kidz to deliver virtual sports day activities to over 22,000 school children in NI, recording over one million activities on the Healthy Kidz App. This year, over 70,000 pupils will benefit from the programme.

Bronagh Luke, Henderson Group. said: “This year, as well as our free SPAR NI sports day kits which go to every primary school in Northern Ireland, we are giving schools the opportunity to sign up and receive a Healthy Kidz Sports Day Resource Pack. It details everything from the sports day set up, to how to practice all the challenges in the run up to the big day, bringing an element of interactivity and fun for all involved.” Paul Carvill, Director of Coaching at Healthy Kidz said: ““We have had a lot of fun creating the programme this year, and we’re delighted hundreds of schools have signed up and will be delivering the programme to thousands of children throughout May and June.