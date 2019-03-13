Road to close for resurfacing scheme in Broughshane

A £270,000 resurfacing scheme is to start on the Caherty Road, Broughshane, on Monday, March 25.

According to the Department of Infrastructure, the scheme, which extends from the Woodside Road/Deerfin Road junction to the Aghandore Road Junction, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Work is expected to be completed by April 19.

To ensure the safety of road users and road workers, a full road closure will be in operation daily from 7am to 6pm from March 25 until Friday, April 19. Access for residents will be facilitated.

A two-way diversion will be in operation on the following roads: B94 Rathkeel Road – A42 Raceview Road – Woodside Road

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com