Ross wins 2018 NI Young Musician title

Congratulations to Ross Houston on taking the 2018 NI Young Musician title.

Flautist Ross, from Ballymena, who attends the Royal Irish Academy Music, was the winner of 2018 Competition, which took place in Belfast. He played the Concertino by Chaminade on concert flute.

Runner-up was pianist Jamie Howie from

Friends School, Lisburn, and violinist Rory Masterson from St. Colman’s College, Newry was placed third. Fourteen year-old singer Aoife Downey from Sacred Heart Grammar School, Newry was declared the most promising under-sixteen year-old.

The audience was treated to 18 performances from a wide range of instruments – cornet, piano, concertina, clarinet, percussion, tenor horn, cello, French horn, harp, recorder and voice.

There was prize money to the value of £500, £200 and £150 for the winner, runner-up and third respectively. All contestants received a certificate with their adjudication, and all will have the opportunity to avail of a master class at a future date.