Antrim Royal Black District Chapter No. 3 have held their Annual Divine Service hosted this year by Lough’s Followers RBP 318 in Burnside Orange Hall.

The parade was led by Burnside Accordion Band and the guest speaker was Sir. Knight Robert Campbell, Chaplin of RBP 318 and County Grand Chaplin County Antrim Grand Black Chapter.

On their way to the Annual Antrim Royal Black District Chapter No. 3 Divine Service in Burnside Orange Hall.

Pictures of the event kindly submitted. More in next week’s Ballymena Times.