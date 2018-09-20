Rugby vets cycle for charity

Five veteran Ballymena Rugby Club players have cycled 350km over six days and raised almost £3,000 for the IRFU Charitable Trust.

Ronnie McBride, Trevor Gillen, Bruce Holdstock, Jim McKendry and John Wallace are delighted to have exceeded their fundraising target amount by cycling from Bordeaux to Carcassonne.

Current President of the Irish Football Union, and Ballymena Rugby Club stalwart, Ian McIlrath said: “I am delighted that the group has completed their arduous sponsored journey successfully and without incident – given their collective age of 318 years. The funds they have raised will be put to good use in supporting seriously injured rugby players who can no longer play the game. Indeed, I hope the example set by these intrepid veterans will inspire the many ex rugby players out there, to get active, get sponsored, and support the work of The IRFU Charitable Trust.”

Ronnie Mc Bride said: “It was a bit more challenging than we thought it would be and by day three fatigue was beginning to set in. With good wishes and encouragement from our friends, family, and donors, and banter within the group, we kept on going. Thank you all for helping us beat our target sponsorship amount. Anyone wishing to support the IRFU Charitable Trust may do so through a donation to this cycling event via the link- https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fundraisingforirfucharitabletrust