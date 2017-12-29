Runners sought for NICHS Red Dress Run

Ballymena runners - and walkers - are being sought to take part i Northern Ireland’s ‘Red Dress Run’ which is set to return for the second year to Stormont Estate this February.

Chris Henry, local and international Rugby Player joined in on the launch alongside Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke to encourage people from Ballymena to dress in red and take part in the event at Stormont on February 10.

This year’s event will see hundreds of flamboyantly dressed men, women and children take part in a five-km or 10k walk or run.

The event, which was launched last year, aims to raise awareness of, as well as funds to help combat heart disease. Currently in the Ballymena area alone, there are nearly 3,000 people living with heart disease.

Jackie Trainor, Director of Fundraising at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke said: “We are calling on all men and women to join in and take part and wear anything red to walk, run, or even crawl and join in the fun. All runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome and each will receive a medal, hearty bowl of veggie soup and fun morning out with the best craic. Taking part in the Red Dress Run and raising vital funds will ensure that Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke will be at the forefront in raising awareness on heart disease.”

Those who register before January 15 will be automatically entered into a draw to win a midweek overnight stay for two at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, including dinner at the Coq&Bull brasserie and a full English breakfast.

Registration is now open online at www.nichs.org.uk/reddressrun.