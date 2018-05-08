Samaritans are ready to listen

Sadly, according to the Samaritans, we seem to be living in a culture where many of us don’t feel able to talk about our feelings.

Samaritans believe that talking to anyone – family, friends, colleagues, health professionals - is better than suffering in silence, bottling feelings up or letting them spiral out of control.

Ballymena Samaritans are always available to listen and support anyone who is struggling to cope with the challenges that life throws at them.

They would encourage people to include Samaritans as part of their support network, as it is sometimes easier talking to a stranger about your feelings.

Jacquie, the new Director of Samaritans of Ballymena, said: “It is a myth that you have to be suicidal to contact Samaritans, we are there to listen to and support anyone who is finding life hard or is struggling to cope.

“Our aim is that, by giving you the space to talk, then fewer people will die by suicide. Sometimes it can be easier to talk to someone that you don’t know.

“You need to know that there is always someone that can help you overcome your fears and just be there to listen. Whenever you need support, even in the middle of the night, a volunteer will be available.

“Contact us on 116123 or e-mail jo@samaritans.org ”.

Ballymena Samaritans also has a very strong outreach team, going out to schools, clubs or any organisation that invites Samaritans to talk to them about their work.

If you would like to find out more about the service provided by Samaritans or you would like a representative to come to your group, church or school, get in touch with them.

Talks are tailored to suit different groups and ages. Contact the Ballymena branch on 028 2564 4846 daily between 7.30pm and 1pm or e-mail ballymenasamsoffice@gmail.com for more information.

Samaritans has eight branches throughout Northern Ireland which can be contacted in confidence, 24 hours a day on 116123.