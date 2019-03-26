School quiz success

St Colmcille’s Primary School, Ballymena, have taken second place in the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety quiz.

Steelstown PS from Derry were first in the final which was held at the NI Fire and Rescue Training Centre, Belfast. The quiz was open to teams of four P7 pupils and covers road safety, road signs and general knowledge. It has been running for over 20 years and this year over 220 schools entered across the 11 regional heats based on council areas.

A total of 22 teams contested the final in front of an audience of over 150.