Scouts hold successful Curry & Quiz fundraiser

An unusual combination of curry and quiz questions proved a winning one for the Scouts at 5th Ballymena (St. Columba’s).
It was a joint fundraiser in aid of Ballymena Parish and Scout Ellie Hughes, who is participating in the World Scout Jamboree next summer in America, and raised £800.
St Columba’s hall was packed to capacity with over 80 people who came to enjoy the food, entertainment, music and quiz. After a close battle, ‘The Space Cadets’ emerged the winners.
Thanks have been extended to Geoff Stevenson; those who made donations including Culberton Spar in Galgorm, Lynas Foods, Prime Cuts, Monroe’s Restaurant, Mountain Warehouse, Moy Park, Allens Meats, Coca Cola and The Khyber Indian restaurant in Galgorm; and also to everyone who attended.