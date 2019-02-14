Search is now on for Ballymena’s Best Kept

The search has begun for the best kept schools, towns and villages, and healthcare facilities in the Ballymena area.

It follows the launch of the Best Kept Awards, supported by George Best Belfast City Airport. The awards now in their 62nd year, run by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, aim to recognise the outstanding contribution from community groups, local councils, and businesses, that ensure their surroundings are clean tidy and environmentally sustainable.

Speaking at the launch event, in Botanic Gardens, Doreen Muskett, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council commented on the growth of the awards over the years. When we started in 1957, we couldn’t have imagined the awards would become the prestigious competition that it is today. Last year we received more than 500 entries and expect to exceed that in 2019. Through the Best Kept Awards, volunteers can showcase their hard work and demonstrate their commitment to their community, whether it be from maintaining the floral arrangements in their town or encouraging recycling at their local school”.

For more information on how to enter an awards category, visit www.niacbestkept.com