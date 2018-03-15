Seven Towers Male Voice Choir Concert

The Seven Towers Male Voice Choir is holding their ever popular annual concert this year on March 23 and 24.

The choir has selected Diabetes UK Northern Ireland as their charity to collect donations on both nights. The Braid Theatre will be the venue for the concert.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland National Fundraiser, Naomi Breen, said:”‘We are delighted to have been chosen by the Seven Towers Male Voice Choir on what is such a special occasion. The annual concert is a big date in the calendar for music lovers from right across the province.

“Both Type One and Type Two diabetes are serious conditions that can lead to devastating complications such as amputation, blindness, kidney disease, stroke and heart disease if people don’t receive the right care. It is a great opportunity to fundraise for the local diabetes community at this concert and also to help raise awareness about a condition that affects over 100,000 people in Northern Ireland.”

The choir will be conducted by Thelma Strange and accompanied by Rea Shiels. Guests artists are Mezzo Soprano Clove Watts, accompanied by Sam Murray; and, flautist Jake Houston, accompanied by Gail Evans. The Committee and Choir Members have thanked Wrightbus for their generous sponsorship this year and also the many companies who support their programme.

Tickets cost £10, doors open 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm.