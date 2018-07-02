Shop local in Mid and East Antrim this ‘Independents’ Day’

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is urging residents to support local retailers by shopping local this Independents’ Day.

Independents’ Day, on July 4, is Retail NI’s signature campaign, celebrating the huge contribution that independent retailers make to the local economy and to our towns, cities and villages right across the province.

The campaign also highlights to consumers the importance of supporting their local businesses, encouraging consumers to make the most of their town centres, high streets and convenience stores, not just in July, but all year round.

Mayor Lindsay Millar said: “Mid and East Antrim has lots of fantastic traders and I would really encourage people to get out, and shop local. Carrickfergus, Ballymena and Larne have lots of independent retailers ranging from cafes, gift shops, hardware stores, boutiques and food shops.

“We have a wealth of produce here in our borough and what better way to get out and try something right on your doorstep this July. Council is committed to growing our economy, and local retailers are the backbone to that. We often use our days off to get away from where we live and forget to explore all the fantastic offerings we have in our backyard, so what better excuse to see what your area has to offer.”

Glyn Roberts from Retail NI said: “The vibrancy of independent retailers has allowed us to avoid a ‘clone town’ scenario and Retail NI is extremely proud of our hardworking members who are playing a central role in creating new, exciting town centres, which cater to the 21st century shopper.

“Our message goes beyond ‘Shop Local’; we are highlighting the innovation and entrepreneurship of our independent retailers. This sector is continuously growing and adapting to keep up with changing consumer trends and, it must also be said, often navigating challenging waters. Undoubtedly, these uncertainties cause concern yet the industry’s greatest strength is in how it overcomes these threats.”

