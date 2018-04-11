Shoppers enjoy eggcellent treats

Winners of the Ballymena BID Easter competition receive their prize from BID Manager, Alison Moore. Pictured with the Friendly Faces Characters and the Spring Hare are (L-R) Karen McClintock and son Ruben, Hazel Coates, Olive McIllwaine and daughter Katie, BID Manager Alison Moore, Jesse McNeilly and mum Christina and Aurelia Kelly.
Shoppers to Ballymena town centre were egg-static to receive a selection of sweet treats during a recent visit.

The town hosted a range of Easter themed celebrations on March 31 organised by the Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID).

Pictured with the Easter Bunny is Molly McCann from Ballymena.

A number of characters took to the streets, including the Easter Bunny, an Easter chick, an Easter fox and bear as well as the stilt-walking Spring hare, greeting delighted members of the public and giving away over 500 free creme eggs.

Prizes were also presented to five lucky winners following a competition on the Ballymena Means Facebook page. Followers were asked to locate a number of eggs that had been placed in various window displays throughout the town centre and submit photographs under the Facebook post. The competition received a fantastic response.

BID Manager, Alison Moore said: “This reinforces the fact that Ballymena has so much more to offer.

“We look forward to organising more exciting events in the future.”

Enjoying the Easter Celebrations in Ballymena, with the Easter bunny and Easter fox is little Abbie from Ballymena.

