Shoppers enjoy eggcellent treats

Shoppers to Ballymena town centre were egg-static to receive a selection of sweet treats during a recent visit.

The town hosted a range of Easter themed celebrations on March 31 organised by the Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID).

Pictured with the Easter Bunny is Molly McCann from Ballymena.

A number of characters took to the streets, including the Easter Bunny, an Easter chick, an Easter fox and bear as well as the stilt-walking Spring hare, greeting delighted members of the public and giving away over 500 free creme eggs.

Prizes were also presented to five lucky winners following a competition on the Ballymena Means Facebook page. Followers were asked to locate a number of eggs that had been placed in various window displays throughout the town centre and submit photographs under the Facebook post. The competition received a fantastic response.

BID Manager, Alison Moore said: “This reinforces the fact that Ballymena has so much more to offer.

“We look forward to organising more exciting events in the future.”