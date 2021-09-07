Ballymena Visart Art Club Pop Up Exhibition and Shop

These adult, amateur artists will open the door of the unit (opposite Primark) on Wednesday, September 15, and will be there until Saturday, September 25, from 10am-4pm daily, Sunday 2-5pm.

It will be an opportunity not only to perhaps pick up some early Christmas gifts of original paintings, prints and cards but to drop in to meet the artists as they create works or to take part in short, introductory workshops (which will have a small charge for materials. Their aim is to encourage adults to experience the pleasure and benefits to be gained from having art as a potential new hobby.