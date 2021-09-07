Ballymena Visart Art Club Pop Up Exhibition and Shop
Ballymena Visart Art Club is set to be the first group to occupy an innovative Pop-Up Shop space, provided by the MEA Council Support Local Project, in the Tower Centre.
These adult, amateur artists will open the door of the unit (opposite Primark) on Wednesday, September 15, and will be there until Saturday, September 25, from 10am-4pm daily, Sunday 2-5pm.
It will be an opportunity not only to perhaps pick up some early Christmas gifts of original paintings, prints and cards but to drop in to meet the artists as they create works or to take part in short, introductory workshops (which will have a small charge for materials. Their aim is to encourage adults to experience the pleasure and benefits to be gained from having art as a potential new hobby.
Visart members organised club outdoor painting trips and online tutorials over the past year and their resulting works will also be exhibited.
Registration for workshops available at shop, www.ballymenavisart.com, facebook: Ballymena Vis Art, email: [email protected]