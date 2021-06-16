Ballymena volunteers needed for Food Collection

Food donated by Tesco customers during the collection will go to support food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network and to local charities supplied by FareShare, including holiday clubs providing healthy meals to youngsters outside of term-time.Tesco will once again top up customer donations made in store by 20% in cash to aid the two charities in their work Volunteers are needed to encourage shoppers to leave their donations in the collection point at the front of stores, as shoppers are more likely to donate if volunteers are present, and to spread awareness of the collection through social media. Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust. said: “We would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local food bank’s most-needed items on their social media, support the Tesco Summer Food Collection when they are next in store.” To sign up visit: https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/