Two Ballymena sisters are hosting a fundraising charity coffee morning on Saturday, April 14, in the Kells & Connor Suite at Rosspark Hotel from 11am-2pm.

Stephanie Kenny and Angela Wallace are holding the event in memory of their mum who passed away two years ago, on April 4, 2016, aged 62, in the Macmillan Unit in Antrim after a 17 month battle with oesophageal cancer.

All monetary donations given on the day will be given to the unit.