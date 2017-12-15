Connor Presbyterian Church was packed recently for The Slemish Area Carol Service.

Rev Philip Thompson welcomed all in attendance to the event at which Slemish Area WI Choir led the praise and sang several Christmas songs and two solos were also sang by Rebecca Foster from Kells and Connor WI.

Guests at the Slemish Area WI Carol Service: From left to right Rev Philip Thompson Minister of Connor Presbyterain Church, Paul Reid Mayor of East and Mid Antrim, Elizabeth Warden Federation Chairman, Diane Murdoch Area Chairman and Sophia Maybin Area Executive Member.

Lessons were read by different representatives from institutes in the area and prayers made by Diane Murdoch Broughshane WI and Area Chairman and Sophia Maybin Broughshane WI, an Area Executive Member.

An offering was taken for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Refreshments were served in the church hall and a vote of thanks was made by Ann McCaughey Broughshane WI and Elizabeth Warden Federation Chariman.