Special day for SVP members

Representatives of Ballymena St Vincent de Paul have celebrated ‘Members’ Day’.

The Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick was the venue for the 2018 St Vincent de Paul event which saw more than 80 members of the charity’s Northern Regional Conferences (groups) from all over Northern Ireland attend.

Theyy gathered to listen to a host of special presentations and to take part in workshops under the theme of ‘Reaching out’.

Guest speaker at the event was SVP’s National Vice President, Rose McGowan.

SVP is a volunteer-led organisation and teams work tirelessly, 365 days a year, to provide assistance to all sections of the community across Northern Ireland. Through its Conferences, SVP works with those in need, irrespective of creed, ethnic or social backgrounds, health, gender or political opinions, in local communities including Ballymena. Around 1850 SVP volunteers carry out activities for the charity, including paying weekly visits to around 2,500 people and run crèches, breakfast clubs and the network of 33 Vincent’s shops across the province. Ballymena’s Vincent Shop is located on the town’s Cushendall Road.

SVP’s key purpose is to alleviate poverty and help those in need, and their shops play a vital role in this service. Not only are they a lifeline to many who call to purchase affordable necessities, they are also an important source of revenue for the charity which allows them to expand their work further.