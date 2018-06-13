St Colmcille’s pupils go in to energy saving mode

The P7 class of St Colmcille’s in Ballymena has picked up £500 by taking part in the Housing Executive’s Home Energy Schools Poster Competition.

The competition, which was run in partnership with the Education Authority, required P7 classes across Northern Ireland to create a poster that showcased how people could save energy in their home.

Thanks to the efforts of all the children in P7 at St Colmcille's the school won �500

The judging panel, made up of staff from the Housing Executive, Bryson Energy and the Education Authority, sifted over nearly 70 entries before awarding St Colmcille’s third prize.

The school’s Primary Seven teacher, Henry Walls, said: “As a school we are very passionate about getting pupils involved in learning how they can help the environment and save energy.

“This competition created a great buzz in the classroom. We had fun discussing how green technology and initiatives such as upcycling can help people make their home more energy efficient.

“We wanted everyone to be involved in making the poster so this prize really is a reflection of the hard work of every child in the class.”

The prize winning St Colmcille's P& class created No1 Eco Avenue, a house that had energy saving measures installed in every single room.

Robert Clements, the Housing Executive’s Sustainable Development Manager, said: “As the Home Energy Conservation Authority for Northern Ireland, we want to encourage young people to take steps to make their home more energy efficient and help their

parents or guardians save money on their energy bills.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to our competition and I am delighted to present St Colmcille’s Primary School with their prize. The class created ‘No.1 Eco Avenue’, a house that had energy saving measures installed in every single room. It was a really creative and colourful way to show how everyone can take small steps to make their home more

energy efficient.”