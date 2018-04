The achievement attained on the BTEC Agriculture course offered at St Louis Grammar School has been recognised.

Harper Adams in Ireland, the Association of past students of Harper Adams University, has presented a Galway Crystal Vase to St Louis as a perpetual award to recognise achievement on the course offered at school.

Ms Louise Gildea, Head of Geography and Teacher of Agriculture at St. Louis, received the vase from Basil Bayne, Student Support Co-ordinator, Harper Adams in Ireland.