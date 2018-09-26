St. Louis celebrates students

St Louis Grammar School has celebrated the success of its ‘A’ Level and GCSE students.

Parents, staff, past and present pupils, along with proud extended family members and friends gathered in the school for the Senior Prize Giving Ceremony which featured past pupil, Professor Gavin Andrews, Chair of Pharmaceutical Engineering at Queen’s University, Belfast, as guest speaker.

Dylan Magill and Ruairi McAleese who attained 10 A-stars at GCSE pictured with guest speaker Prof Gavin Andrews at the St Louis prize giving ceremony.

Principal Mr Rafferty, acknowledged that it was important and memorable afternoon for everyone involved as once again, the school celebrated tremendous results.

He reported that almost 96% of students achieved three A*-C grades at ‘A’ Level and almost 100% of pupils attained seven A*-C grades in their GCSEs including Maths and English.

Mr Rafferty paid tribute to the many students who were presented with awards and certificates on the day but commented that every single student had reason to celebrate.

The top students at A Level were David Byrne and Eimear Smyth with an incredible four A* grades each. David also won four more awards, achieving the highest scores in each of his subjects as well as receiving the Gertrude Laverty trophy which is awarded to the Year 14 student who has embodied the school ethos in their conduct throughout their seven years at St Louis.

Top achiever A Level 4 Astar grades David Byrne and winner of 5 trophies

In total, a remarkable 36 students achieved three A*/A grades or more in their A Levels.

At AS Level, the highest achieving students were Gabrielle Carland, Neska Connon, Peter McCormick and James McKeown who achieved four A grades each.

St Louis’ students also excelled in their GCSEs with 45 achieving eight A grades or better. Evanna Woodside attained a phenomenal 11A* grades and was the top achiever in five of her GCSE subjects.

The students were urged by their guest speaker to learn through experience and to grasp every opportunity that comes their way.

Tara Murphy who achieved nine A- star grades at GCSE pictured with Prof. Andrews who was guest speaker at St. Louis prize giving.

The afternoon concluded with the inauguration of the new Head Boy and Head Girl, James McKeown and Gabrielle Carland, along with their team of Deputies.

10 A-A Astar grades at GCSE achievers - Rionach Buckley, Odhran Devlin , Jack Donnelly, John Higgins pictured with the guest speaker, Professor Gavin Andrews.