St Louis Grammar School team take on Hydrodynamics Challenge at W5

Members of the St. Louis’ Grammar team alongside W5 Educator Sean Greer at the 2017 First Lego League Hydrodynamics Challenge at W5.

W5, the IET and NIE welcomed over 150 pupils from schools across Northern Ireland to the 10th annual Northern Ireland FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge on December 6.

The 2017 FLL Hydrodynamics Challenge saw over 250,000 children, aged nine to 16, from over 80 countries explore the fascinating subject of Hydrodynamics.

The team from local school St. Louis’ Grammar were supported at the event by teacher Aodhan McAfee.