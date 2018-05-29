St Louis make reading count

Pupils from St Louis Grammar School have raised a fantastic £1,067.00 for a children’s charity by holding a sponsored reading event.

The top fundraising pupils presented a cheque to Cancer Fund for Children after completing the charity’s ‘ReadOn’ challenge.

Cancer Fund for Children’s ReadOn campaign, sponsored by EUROSPAR and VIVOXTRA, is a reading initiative that encourages both Primary and Secondary pupils to read for pleasure, whilst also raising money to support local children living with cancer in Northern Ireland and their families.

Cathy Boyd, ReadOn Coordinator at St Louis Grammar School said she was amazed by the student’s enthusiasm to read as much as they could to support the charity.

She said; “Participation in ReadOn is a great way to promote literacy whilst encouraging students to empathise with children less fortunate than themselves. By making this a fundraising event, it gives them an added sense of purpose.”

Sarah Clements, Schools Fundraiser for Cancer Fund for Children said: “I would like to thank St Louis Grammar School for their amazing support. By simply picking up a book and reading, pupils have helped Cancer Fund for Children provide practical, emotional and financial support to local families coming to term with the devastating effects of a childhood cancer.”

Every week in Northern Ireland three children, teenagers and young adults (0-24 years old) are diagnosed with cancer. Cancer Fund for Children provides support to families in the community, at home and in hospital.

Schools that sign up will receive a free ReadOn pack with posters and teachers’ resources. Every pupil will receive a bookmark and pencil as a thank you. The charity’s Schools’ Fundraiser can also visit schools to introduce ReadOn and explain the work of the charity. For more information contact Sarah on 028 9080 5599 or email sarah@cancerfundforchildren.com