St. Louis students recognised and rewarded at Junior Prize Giving

St Louis Grammar School has recognised and rewarded the accomplishments of its Key Stage Three students at a Junior Prize Giving Ceremony.

This year’s prize giving was one to remember with Deirdre Lynch as guest speaker inspiring the students with her talk.

Laura Daniel - The Top Performing Pupil in Year Nine at St Louis.

Deirdre, one of the most successful St Louis alumni, created her own company alongside her brother, Pascal. She worked with Deloitte, a management consultancy firm in London for several years, honing her skills for business. Ms Lynch, who had some very insightful views on learning styles and

broadening experiences, presented an array of academic and sporting awards.

Well done to all those students who achieved awards for academic success, sporting accomplishments, full attendance and tremendous effort.

Conn Fyfe was awarded the top achiever in Year Eight and Laura Daniel was awarded the top achiever in Year Nine. Lucy Donaldson, the top achiever

Top Performing Pupil in Year Eight at St Louis Grammar School was Conn Fyfe.

in Year 10, received a total of four individual subject awards.

There are many talented students in St Louis and although not everyone received prizes on the day, they were all commended for their wonderful academic and extra-curricular performances over the previous school year.

Best Junior Female Athlete, Kyra Kelly receives her prize from special guest Deirdre Lynch, at St Louis Junior Prize Distribution.