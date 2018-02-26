Staff and customers support Friends of the Cancer Centre

Staff and customers from Autoline Ballymena have raised over £500 for Friends of the Cancer Centre which helps look after cancer patients across Northern Ireland.

The funds were raised throughout 2017 with a range of activities organised by Autoline Ballymena’s Charity Champions, Jennifer Crawford and Oonagh McMahon.

During the year staff organised non-uniform days, a Christmas Hamper raffle and a bring & buy sale.

Ciara Gribben, Branch Manager, said: “We are delighted with the level of enthusiasm and support shown by our staff and customers to help with our fundraising campaign. Friends of the Cancer Centre is such a worthy cause and was chosen by the staff here in Ballymena.”

Ana Wilkinson, Corporate Fundraising Manager for Friends of the Cancer Centre, said: “The donation of £592 from the Ballymena Branch staff and customers could enable Friends of the Cancer Centre to provide a cup of tea or coffee for over 2,400 patients and their families attending Belfast City Hospital for treatment or appointments.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre has been helping local cancer patients across Northern Ireland for over

30 years. The charity funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer. Last year the charity put £1.2 million back into local cancer services.

Friends of the Cancer Centre can be contacted at 028 9069 9393.