Staff Nursing Care Awards nominations

Ancillary workers in independent nursing and residential care homes in Northern Ireland are to be recognised in a new category that has been added to the 2018 Staff Nursing Care Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Staff Nursing, recognise best practice and celebrate achievements in independent nursing home and residential care settings.

Margaret Robinson, Director and Nurse Manager at Staff Nursing, said: “When listening to comments from the sector we learned that the awards should also recognise the contribution made by ancillary staff such as cooks, domestic and maintenance personnel who very often have an important informal relationship with patients. We have taken this on board and have added a new category that will identify the Ancillary Worker of the Year.”

The 14 category winners in the 2018 Staff Nursing Care Awards will receive their awards at a glittering dinner in April, which will support the Alzheimer’s Society.

Janet Plunkett, Regional Fundraising Manager for the Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted that the 2018 Staff Nursing Awards are supporting Alzheimer’s Society raising both funds and awareness of dementia.”

There’s not much time left to nominate as the closing date for entries is February 28.

Details for the awards can be found at www.strategicevents.co.uk/staff-nursing-care-awards-2018