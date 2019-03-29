Struggling with the challenges in Life? Samaritans can provide support

Brexit. Back Stop. Hard Border. Indecision. Confusion.

Are you worried about how Brexit will affect your livelihood, business or future?

Financial worries or changes in your work, college, university or school life can lead to feelings of anxiety, stress and depression.

The role of a Samaritans’ volunteer is to provide a confidential listening ear to anyone who needs to talk.

If you talk about what is worrying you, then you have time to explore your options before things start to overwhelm you.

Jacquie, director of Samaritans of Ballymena said: “Disappointments are bound to happen at some stage in your life. Each time we struggle, we can learn from our mistakes and become a little bit wiser and stronger. You may not want to worry your family or friends about the stress you are under so you bottle things up inside, making yourself ill or depressed.

“Seeking help and support is a sign of strength. It may be easier to speak to a Samaritan volunteer, someone you don’t know. Samaritan volunteers are trained to listen without judging and will support you as you work through your feelings and the challenges you are facing. You do not have to give your name. Whenever you need support, even in the middle of the night, a volunteer will be available to listen in total confidentiality. Contact us on 116123 or e-mail jo@samaritans.org.”

Samaritans of Ballymena also has a very strong outreach team, going out to schools, clubs, in fact any organisation that invites Samaritans to come and talk about the work they do.

If you would like to find out more about the service provided by Samaritans or if you would like a representative to come to your group, church or school, get in touch. Talks are tailored to suit different groups and ages. Contact the Ballymena

branch on 028 2564 4846 daily between 7.30pm and 10pm or e-mail ballymenasamsoffice@gmail.com for more information.

Samaritans has eight branches throughout Northern Ireland which can be contacted in confidence, 24 hours a day on 116123.

A Spring Tractor Run in aid of the Samaritans is being held on Saturday, April 13, from 11.30am at Ballymena Livestock Mart on the Woodside Road, which is open to all types of tractors from vintage to new to enter.

Tickets are £15 per tractor, breakfast served from 10am is included (£5 per head for additional people). For an entry form, contact Marie on 07934551484. All proceeds in aid of Samaritans of Ballymena.

Members of the public are also welcome to go along and see the tractors, or watch the Tractor Run along the route.