Student Nadine celebrates UU award success

Nadine Ritchie, a former pupil of Cullybackey College, is celebrating success after winning top awards at the Ulster University Business School.

Nadine, who recently graduated with a BSc Hons degree in Marketing, won the Chartered Institute of Marketing Award for Excellence for achieving the best student performance in global marketing.

She is pictured here being presented with her award by Maureen Wincott (right), Chartered Institute of Marketing and Dr Donna Towe, Ulster University Business School, at the Class of 2018 Excellence Awards organised annually by the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.

Dr Darryl Cummins, Head of Department, said: “These Awards recognised our top performers across the range of management and leadership related programmes and confirm why we are so justifiably proud of our graduates.”