Summer Madness coming to Glenarm

Over 2000 young people, clergy and leaders will gather at the Glenarm Estate on June 29, for a long week-end of worship, music, sport, activities, seminars, drama and debate.

The theme of this year’s ‘Summer Madness’ Christian Festival is ‘Truth to Dare’ and it will be tackled by a fantastic line-up of mainstage speakers from around the U.K. including Krish Kandiah, Amy Orr-Ewing, Gavin Calver, Joshua Luke Smith and Stu Bothwell.

The worship line-up welcomes back Lisa Kernoghan while joining for the first time will be the Urban Praise Project (London) and James and Elise Turner (QUB chaplaincy).

As usual, the programme is packed with a wide range of workshops, seminars, debates, music and sport. Partner agencies, including Tearfund, Youth for Christ, Salt Factory Sport, the Hub chaplaincy team, 24-7 Prayer, and, CIYD form a core part of the programme and venues. The quality is not confined to mainstage however, with an exciting and intriguing seminar line up including discussions about whether the Bible is sexist, artificial intelligence, how you portray yourself on social media and how we can bring people together in an age of division.

The afternoons are full of Zip-lines, Hip Hop dance workshops, Caged Football, sports competitions, art workshops, the Lowdon Guitar competition and Soft Arrow games.

From 8.30am to midnight each day, over 250 hours of programme is packed in throughout the week-end.

You can check out the full programme in the dedicated SUMMER MADNESS APP. It can be downloaded from the Apple store or Play store for free. Day tickets can be purchased on arrival or residential tickets can be booked online till Wednesday, June 27.

More details at www.summermadness.co.uk