Support for civic recycling efforts

Mid and East Antrim Council are supporting a Household Recycling Centre campaign launched to ensure clear messaging for users.

One third of the one million tonnes of waste collected by NI Councils in 2017/18 was collected through Household Recycling Centres (HRCs).

Some 470,000 tonnes of this was recovered (re-used or recycled etc.) and HRC sites contributed to 41 per cent of this.

Whilst these figures are impressive, a recent review of HRCs in Northern Ireland found that much of the waste that goes into general waste containers could be recycled.

This prompted Councils across the province to work together on a communications campaign using clear and consistent messaging to support householders to re-use and recycle as many items as possible when they visit the sites.

Every householder in the Mid & East Antrim borough will receive a leaflet explaining how to use their household recycling centre more effectively.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “Our citizens have to be commended for their incredible recycling efforts so this campaign will only make our already impressive figures better.

“The new signage will assist users of Household Recycling Centres and make their visit as quick and easy as possible”.