‘Sweet’ success for Elizabeth at Balmoral

It was a ‘sweet’ Balmoral Show for Ballymena Beltex breeder Elizabeth McAllister with three class wins, Group of three success, the Female Championship, the trophy for best home-bred sheep and the Reserve Champion title.

It was Elizabeth’s Shearling Ewe, Artnagullion Candy Crusher, that was presented with the Female Championship, the best home-bred sheep trophy and Reserve Champion status in the very popular Beltex classes, which had breeders competing from all over the Province.

Judge Alison McCrabbe from Donegal, who is recognised as a leading Beltex breeder, described Artnagullion Candy Crusher as “a very sweet female that will be a good breeder”.

Commenting on the entries overall Alison said: “The quality was good. The ewe lambs class was a very tough class with a lot of future females in the making.”