‘Talk about Diabetes’ event on June 14

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland has teamed up with AWARE and Royal College of Psychiatrists to hold an event to raise awareness about diabetes, distress and depression on June 14.

Anyone in Ballymena and Antrim living with diabetes or caring for someone with the condition is invited to attend the free event at Malone House, Belfast, from 7pm-9pm.

AWARE, the depression charity for Northern Ireland, has been reaching out to local communities to break down the stigma attached to depression and to ensure that people are familiar with the support and range of services they provide in the area.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland National Director, Jillian Patchett said: ‘Living with diabetes is not easy and talking about it isn’t easy either. This Diabetes Week we are encouraging people to #TalkAboutDiabetes to encourage and support one another whilst trying to manage this serious condition.

“We know that at least four in 10 people with diabetes experience emotional or psychological problems such as depression, anxiety and diabetes-related emotional distress.

“Attending this event could be the first step to not only learning more about your diabetes but also to talk about what worries you with your diabetes.”

To book your place for this evening, email n.ireland@diabetes.org.uk or telephone 028 9066 6646.