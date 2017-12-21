Tee-riffic donation to Children’s Hospice

Young golf star Tom McKibbin from East Antrim, who will spend Christmas and New Year competing in the US, dropped into Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice with a special festive gift this week.

Before jetting off to Florida, where he will compete in the Junior Orange Bowl in Miami this month and the Junior Honda Classic in January,

Tom teamed up with GolfNow to donate £700, covering the cost of three Specialist Community Nursing Service days as a

Christmas gift to his adopted charity. It costs hospice £225 per day to run children’s community nursing services.

Newtownabbey-born Tom became an Ambassador for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice last year and has since raised thousands of pounds for NI Children’s Hospice.

The 14-year-old forward-thinking Belfast Royal Academy student seized upon Justin Rose’s WGC-HSBC Championship win in Shanghai recently, and asked the winner to donate a course flag with a personal message for auction. The unique flag raised £350 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and was then matched by GolfNow’s Northern Ireland-based office.

Tom said: “I was really pleased when Justin Rose donated the signed flag for me to auction in aid of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and that GolfNow has matched the amount to support this great organisation. It means a lot to know that everyone involved has made a vital contribution to children’s hospice services.”

GolfNow International Marketing Director Andrew Hollywood said: We’re delighted to match Tom’s donation for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. Tom has been innovative in raising funds for vital services this year and we wish him luck over the festive period.”

Pamela Armstrong, Community Nurse Specialist at NI Children’s Hospice, said: “Tom is a wonderful Ambassador and really puts his heart into raising awareness of our services, our young patients and their families. We are very proud of him, and wish him every success in his forthcoming tournaments.”