Teenagers hear hard hitting road safety message first hand

Teenagers from Mid and East Antrim have been served up a hard hitting road safety message in Ballymena through the award winning ‘Roadsafe Roadshow’.

Devised by the PSNI’s Roads Policing Unit and supported by AXA Insurance, the roadshow was performed at Cambridge House Grammar School to pupils from across the borough.

Recognising that many under 25’s are killed or injured on our roads each year, the roadshow aims to bring its message to those about to start out on, what will hopefully, be a long and safe motoring career.

The interactive experience graphically depicts how a night out can end in tragedy and permanent disability.

The story is told by a police officer, a paramedic, a fire officer, an accident and emergency consultant and a young person who was paralysed following a horrific collision. The narrative is interspersed with music, video clips and television and cinema adverts.

Cllr Paul Sinclair, Chair of Mid and East Antrim Police and Community Safety Partnership (PSCP) said “We are delighted to be able to support the delivery of the Roadsafe Roadshow to pupils in the borough. Mid and East Antrim PCSP has delivered a number of initiatives addressing road safety concerns over the past year and we will continue to work with our statutory partners and communities to raise awareness of its importance to all our citizens. We are continually listening to the concerns raised by our communities on this issue and we will continue to do our best to help reduce any risk of injury or death on our borough’s roads.”