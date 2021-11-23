Teens: chance to be in ‘Ever Unique’ show

Martina McAfee’s ‘Ever Unique Productions’ will be presenting two productions of ‘Things I Know to Be True’ by Andrew Bovell in April 2022.

This play explores themes of family, substance abuse, death and self image.

The performance will be directed by industry professionals, Hannah Reilly and Martina McAfee, who have worked in The Mac, The Brian Friel Theatre and Belvoir Theatre.

There will be TWO casts, one in Ballymena and one in Coleraine.

For the Coleraine cast, the production will be performed live on Friday, April 8 in Portrush Town Hall, with rehearsals 12 weeks prior, kicking off on January 14 in Coleraine. For the Ballymena cast, the production will be performed live on Saturday, April 9 in Unite Studio Theatre, Ahoghill, with rehearsals 12 weeks prior, kicking off January 10.

Ever Unique are looking to audition enthusiastic 12-18 year olds who would like to be a part of this exciting opportunity.

Martina said: “This is an INCREDIBLY exciting opportunity for any teenagers who love to perform and want to be in a unique performance.”

Auditions will take place in Coleraine on Friday, December 10 in The Unique Studio, New Row, Coleraine from 5.45-6.45pm.

Ballymena auditions will take place on Monday, December 6 at Dunclug Community Centre from 5.15-6.15pm.