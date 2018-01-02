Third level qualification leads to new career choice

Helen Fry had some reservations about going back to school but soon settled into her new role as a mature student at Northern Regional College and has just graduated with a HNC in Business with distinction.

Since finishing the course, Helen has changed jobs to take up a new role as Personal Assistant to the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the NIO.

In 2014 Helen, who is from Antrim and a mum of two, decided to do an ILM Level 5 Management course at the College’s Ballymena campus. The following year she enrolled on a two year HNC in Business course, balancing her job as a Membership Advisor with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council with part-time study. Having previously worked in a bank before joining the Council, Helen said it was interesting to be back at College as a mature student: “This was a great opportunity to learn new skills and I found it really refreshing to be in a class with younger students.”

As a result of the course, Helen says she had the confidence to apply for other jobs. One of the first opportunities to come up was her current position and she started in her new role in September.