Alpha Housing have chosen Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke as their charity of the year.

To kick start their fundraising, residents of Johnston Close Ballymena held a Ticker Tea Party whilst receiving blood pressure checks which was a fantastic way of spreading awareness and raising funds for their local charity.

From this they raised an incredible £320 so well done to everyone involved!

Pictured is Sinead Lynch of NI Chest Heart and Stroke and residents from the scheme.