Timeless Theological Academy Open Night in Ballymena

The Victory Praise Community Church, which is located within the Pennybridge Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the town will be the venue for the open event on Tuesday, October 26, from 8pm.

The programme for the night will be a comprehensive one.

It is scheduled to get underway at 8pm with a ‘welcome and setting the scene ‘talk led by Alistair Bates.

Timeless Theological Academy holding an Open Night in Ballymena

This will be followed at 8.1opm with worship led by Erin McBride after which Alistair Bates will speak on ‘Why study Theology?’ at 8.25pm.

At 8.33pm Dr Thomas Todd will speak on ‘Why study books of the Bible?’ and at 8.40pm. ‘How is the study of Church history important to our understanding of the contemporary Church?’ will be delivered by Danielle Patton.

Dr Lee Eagleson will speak at 8.47pm on ‘How does mission reflect God’s heart for humanity? and the evening will draw towards a conclusion at 8:55pm with ‘What next?’ by Alistair Bates.

The Timeless Theological Academy (TTA) is a college commited to “make theologyaccessible, affordable and achievable for everyone”. Various certificates are available including those in Globan Mission, Youth Ministry and Theology.

To register your interest in attending the open night, log on to: