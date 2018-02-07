‘Together Again’ fundraiser

Following a hugely successful event two years ago, Jimmy Lamont and his friends, Jonathan Rea and Sylvia Burnside are getting ‘Together Again’ for a very special evening at St. Saviour’s Parish Church in Connor in Friday, February 9.

Due to get underway at 7.30pm, the concert is being organised to celebrate and support the work of Kells native, Kat Duncan Brandão and her Brazilian-born husband, Ricardo, as they labour against child trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation through their ‘Fight For Flight’ charity.

Fight for Flight is a ministry which supports the work of Kat & Ricardo in the largest open red light district in Latin America called Itatinga, and their pursuit to open an aftercare home for victims of Child Sex Trafficking in São Paulo, Brazil.

On a wider level, this Northern Irish based organisation works to serve, support and restore women and children who have been sexually exploited or trafficked in Brazil and across the world.

The evening on February 9 of food, music and fellowship has a suggested donation of £10 in aid of this potentially life-changing initiative.