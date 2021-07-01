One of NI’s most checked in bars reopens at Belfast International

Known as one of the most checked in bars in Northern Ireland, the famous watering hole has been closed for six months during the pandemic. Opening today (Thursday, July 1) punters can enjoy a favourite tipple before their journey.

With travel restrictions easing the airport now offers over 400 flights per week to a total of 25 destinations including Bournemouth, Inverness, Ibiza, Palma and Menorca and more flights are being added throughout the summer months.

Graham Keddie from Belfast International Airport said: “The Lagan Bar is a bit of an institution here for many travellers. We are glad to be able to enhance the overall passenger experience again in the terminal with this offering as more countries are added to the green list.

