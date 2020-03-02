Trim Trail proving a hit at People’s Park

Visitors to the People’s Park in Ballymena can now try their hand on the newly launched Trim Trail.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr Maureen Morrow was joined by the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, councillors and Council Officers as she officially launched it.

Council secured funding from the Fields in Trust independent charity – which has been protecting parks and green spaces across the UK for almost a century – to dedicate a number of its public parks as green spaces for future generations.

The Mayor said: “Since being installed a few months ago, it has been one of the most popular features of the park, and it is great to see so many people enjoying it.The trail has been well used already by people of all ages and abilities, from All Saints’ Men’s Group to adults with learning and physical issues who attend The Base right here in the park, as well as a local gymnastics club. The Trim Trail has been made possible thanks to the funding from Fields in Trust, in partnership with London Marathon Charitable Trust, and the equipment is open for all to use, so I would encourage everyone to get out and try it for themselves!”

Chief Grants Officer for The London Marathon Charitable Trust, Sarah Ridley, said: “Since 1981, The London Marathon Charitable Trust has funded a huge range of projects which have inspired millions of people to get active. Delivered in partnership with Fields in Trust, Active Spaces is our first UK-wide funding initiative. We are delighted to fund this important project at People’s Park and to support Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to deliver it. The site will be permanently protected, and new facilities provided through a grant from The Trust, enabling local people to enjoy the benefits of physical activity into the future.”

Chief Executive of Fields in Trust, Helen Griffiths, said: “We congratulate Mid and East Antrim Council on this award which will contribute to a happier and healthier local community able to enjoy People’s Park in perpetuity.”