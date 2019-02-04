Trust gets Farm Safety recognition award

The Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) has presented the Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) with an award for their contribution to health and safety for farming families.

The Trust provides a wide range of services in health and social care across the local council areas of Antrim, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Cookstown, Larne, Magherafelt, Moyle and Newtownabbey.

Since 2006 the Trust has been promoting the health, wellbeing and safety of farm families in the Northern Area and has been involved in a series of events in recent years including Focus on the Farm Family programmes and Child Safety on Farms Programmes.

Since 2012 the Trust has managed and coordinated the Farm Families Health Check Programme, a regional initiative, which aims to increase access to health screening and advice services at local marts and community events. The FSP decided because of their outstanding contribution in these areas, NHSCT were worthy winners of this award.