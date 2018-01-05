TV role for Antrim farmers

Life on two County Antrim farms will be featured in ‘Rare Breed - A Farming Year’ when it returns for sixth series this month.

It is back with new farms, new families and new stories on Wednesdays at 8pm on UTV from January 10 and two local farmers are among those featured in the latest 12 part series which shows the highs and lows of farming life throughout the agricultural year.

Cahir McAuley, from Antrim who will be appearing in Episode Two. of 'Rare Breed'.

Vet Cahir McAuley, from Antrim who combines his busy practice with running the family farm, appears in Episode Two due to be aired on Wednesday, January 17.

Appearing in Episode Three, the following week, will be James Alexander from Randalstown, who runs a massive operation with 950 cattle and 450 sheep, as well as selling tractors and 4x4s all over UK and Ireland.

Terry Brennan, Head of News and Programmes at UTV said: “The last series attracted an average audience of 172,000 viewers per episode which was a great success. Rare Breed is unique in that it gives viewers an access-all-areas pass to the people behind one of the island’s biggest industries – on farms both big and small. As well as our farmers from Northern Ireland, the series also features farmers from all corners of the Republic of Ireland, which allows the sheer variety in the industry to shine through.”

The series, which is narrated by Mark McFadden and sponsored by Dale Farm, is produced for UTV and TV3 by local independent production company Crawford McCann Television. Kelda Crawford-McCann, Managing Director of the company said: “We are delighted with the continued popularity of Rare Breed. It’s been another fascinating 12 months with our farmers, following the highs and lows they face as they run their businesses and produce food for tables throughout Northern Ireland

and further afield.

“It is great to launch another series of Rare Breed on UTV, the series will run for 12 weeks with each episode representing a different month of the year.”