Twinning programme set to unite borough’s clubs through sport

A new sports ‘Twinning’ programme will aim to create ‘better coaches, better players and better teams’ in the borough.

Sporting clubs right across Mid and East Antrim are being invited to apply for the PEACE IV Sports Club Twinning Programme.

The initiative, which is managed by the Special EU Programme Body, aims to unite people through sport.

It will be responsible for creating a sports coach education programme between clubs from different parts of the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

There will be five partnerships created across the council area to participate in coach education sessions and community relations workshops, up until March 2020.

The Council will fund all costs associated with the programme, including room hire, facilitators and other additional costs.

All participants must complete at least six from 13 Sport NI Coach Development Workshops including Coaching Children and Young People, Coaching Craft, Talent Foundation Series and two additional Community Relations Workshops (compulsory).

Community Sports Development Officer, Gary Boyd, said: “This is a terrific opportunity for local clubs to develop their coaching workforce.

“By undertaking a joint application, with two to four clubs involved, local coaches can gain insights and skills they would otherwise not necessarily gain from traditional national governing body qualifications.

“The project aims to build better community relations through sport that will create better coaches, better players, better teams.”

All participating clubs are asked to work together to ensure the agreed minimum of 30 combined coaches, complete 28 hours contact time through two compulsory Community Relations workshops and two exchange visits as well as at least six coach Education workshops to qualify for the equipment budget.

The programme must be completed by March 31, 2020.

Each club will jointly agree dates, times and venues with Mid and East Antrim Council Sports Development Staff for the coach education programme and community relations workshops to take place.

Applications for the first round of funding can be made until April 18 at 5pm via an Expression of Interest form available via email from gary.boyd@midandeastantrim.gov.uk and decisions on successful Twinnings will be made by an assessment panel.

For further details regarding the workshops contact with Gary Boyd, Community Sports Development Officer, on 028 2563 3316 or emailing: gary.boyd@midandeastantrim.gov.uk